Hey escape artists!We’ve been tunneling through bugs and blasting through code to bring you a fresh batch of fixes and features. This update adds some long-awaited magic (and a bit of extra loading time) to your prison-breaking toolkit.Patch Notes:Thanks for all your feedback and support. Keep digging, keep scheming, and remember: freedom is just one well-placed dynamite stick away.If anything feels off, let us know at support@digitalmelody.eu or scream into the nearest vent. We’re listening.