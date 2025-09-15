 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19983937
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey escape artists!
We’ve been tunneling through bugs and blasting through code to bring you a fresh batch of fixes and features. This update adds some long-awaited magic (and a bit of extra loading time) to your prison-breaking toolkit.
Patch Notes:
  • Cloud Save is live! Your progress now floats safely in the cloud. Switch devices, reinstall the game, or survive a power outage, your tunnel stays intact. Heads up: the game might take a bit longer to load and save. That’s the cost of syncing your escape plan with the sky.
  • Item spawn rebalanced in maximum security. Early tunnel stages were a bit too brutal. We’ve tweaked item spawns so you’re not stuck digging through dirt with a wooden stick and a dream.
  • Dynamite tweaks. Blowing up rocks underground finally works as expected. No more awkward fizzles, just glorious, dusty explosions.
  • Various minor fixes and tweaks. We squashed a few sneaky bugs, smoothed out some rough edges, and gave the game a little extra polish. You might not notice them all, but your escape should feel just a bit smoother.

Thanks for all your feedback and support. Keep digging, keep scheming, and remember: freedom is just one well-placed dynamite stick away.
If anything feels off, let us know at support@digitalmelody.eu or scream into the nearest vent. We’re listening.

