On the occasion of the sale, in addition to the Farmer's Life update, we have a surprise for you – we are announcing a new DLC!





We were planning to show you a lot more new content with this free update, but we still need to polish it up. So we kindly ask for a little more patience, and as a consolation, we’re sharing a small glimpse of our work so far.

Changes

- Thadeus has an idea for a new invention: the Pathmaker. It’s a clever device for creating paths. A shovel can at best be used to tidy up its work.

- Thadeus is now selling new equipment: wheelbarrows. Simple, old, wooden wheelbarrows. They can be used to carry items, but also loaded with manure or compost.

- Stan has a new farming machine for sale: the horse-drawn harrow. It works like a cultivator attached to a tractor, but is pulled by a horse. (In the future, we’ll add the option for two horses.)

- While sleeping, Kasimir can now learn even more useful facts about the game of which he is the unwitting hero.