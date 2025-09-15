Fixed issues resulting in input loss or crashes during connecting and demolishing fields
Fixed duplication of animal delivery truck
Adjusted display of outlines for selected or ghost (during placement) buildings
Added missing tab hierarchy switching in multiplayer menu
Hotfix 2025.09.15
