 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19983614 Edited 15 September 2025 – 11:26:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Equipment Enhancement Update
Targets:
Stone Sword, Hand Axe, Iron Pipe, Dagger
Stone Armor, Iron Armor, Golden Armor
Stone Shield, Pot Lid, Steel Shield
Silver Ring, Gold Necklace, Diamond Ring

Transparent Dragon
Pattern cycle increased by 8–12%
Slightly reduced stats

Changed files in this update

Depot 3703471
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link