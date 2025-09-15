Equipment Enhancement Update
Targets:
Stone Sword, Hand Axe, Iron Pipe, Dagger
Stone Armor, Iron Armor, Golden Armor
Stone Shield, Pot Lid, Steel Shield
Silver Ring, Gold Necklace, Diamond Ring
Transparent Dragon
Pattern cycle increased by 8–12%
Slightly reduced stats
Shape Level Up – Patch Notes 1.08
Update notes via Steam Community
