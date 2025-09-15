A many requests improvement has finally be implemented! At least to some degree.
Many complaint that they can't read the letters below the active one when there are too many documents. It wasn't just as easy as changing the color or adding an outline to all of them. It would just make it too messy to even read the active document.
So the somewhat acceptable solution for me was to just make the second document readable by adding a not so bright outline to it. That way you can at least read a bit further than the current document.
Making this change motivated me somehow to work on another features I had planned, so there might be a bigger update in the future to look out for :)
Minor fixes and improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
