-Korean translations of the game have been improved

-Fixed a bug in Versus where both Flashers wouldn't stop highlighting their target survivor on death

-UV Flasher and Grabber have increased melee range in Versus

-End Credits now reflect Community Update contributions

-Ultrabrute's time dilation now normal in Versus, but has increased charge speed

-Sanitation Grenade has a new model

-Sanitation Grenade's max capacity increased from 1/2/4 to 2/4/6

Versus balancing and improved player bots for single player versus mode!