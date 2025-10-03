-Korean translations of the game have been improved
-Fixed a bug in Versus where both Flashers wouldn't stop highlighting their target survivor on death
-UV Flasher and Grabber have increased melee range in Versus
-End Credits now reflect Community Update contributions
-Ultrabrute's time dilation now normal in Versus, but has increased charge speed
-Sanitation Grenade has a new model
-Sanitation Grenade's max capacity increased from 1/2/4 to 2/4/6
next up
Versus balancing and improved player bots for single player versus mode!
Changed files in this update