 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19983541 Edited 15 September 2025 – 13:19:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed soul spheres causing a massive performance drop in crypts.
  • Scrolling in the controller binding UI menu is now not bugged.
  • Fixed some pitching issues with NPC dialog sounds.
  • Removed deprecated enchantments from Bill’s vendor inventory that was included by mistake.
  • Removed the recipe for 5x “Dopp i Grytan”.
  • Hellshrew Snipa’s laser is properly disabled on death.
  • Adjusted some agent navigation paths in Fortress.
  • Motion blur on take damage setting fix.
  • Line of sight system optimization.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2124121
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link