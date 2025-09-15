- Fixed soul spheres causing a massive performance drop in crypts.
- Scrolling in the controller binding UI menu is now not bugged.
- Fixed some pitching issues with NPC dialog sounds.
- Removed deprecated enchantments from Bill’s vendor inventory that was included by mistake.
- Removed the recipe for 5x “Dopp i Grytan”.
- Hellshrew Snipa’s laser is properly disabled on death.
- Adjusted some agent navigation paths in Fortress.
- Motion blur on take damage setting fix.
- Line of sight system optimization.
Patch Notes 0.12.3
