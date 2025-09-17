Thanks to all the players who have supported us along the way. Today marks the official launch of our game! Along with the full release, this version also brings several exciting new features:

Key Updates

Custom Animation Content : Characters now support unique animations for idle and dialogue, making your companion more expressive.

AFK Rewards : By staying online, you can gradually unlock additional animation types, enriching your character’s daily interactions.

Major AI Dialogue & Memory Update : The AI companion’s dialogue abilities and memory system have been greatly improved for a more natural and seamless experience.

Built-in Voice Synthesizer: This update includes the voice synthesis module bundled directly into the game, which makes the game size larger. If you don’t need voice synthesis, you can visit our community or Discord to learn how to remove the module and reduce installation size.

We invite everyone to try out the new features and share your feedback in the community or discussion board.

Thank you once again for your support. This is just the beginning—more exciting content is on the way!