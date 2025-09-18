​Hello builders,

The 4.2 hotfix is now live on every platform. It fixes various issues such as the impossibility to sell your resources, improves stability and more. Read the full patch notes below:





PATCH NOTES

General

Adjusted: When recovery rules are set to "impossible", vehicles in garage zones can now be retained for free.

Fixed a bug preventing players from correctly receiving money for selling self-produced resources.

Fixed an issue where co-op vehicles could become stuck with strapped "invisible" cargo, preventing recovery.

Fixed an issue where host vehicles in co-op sessions might not consume fuel.

Fixed a rare co-op issue preventing joining players from building AI routes on "Contamination" map.

Fixed multiple random crashes and general stability improvements.

Vehicles

Fixed: Stationary cranes rotators animation no longer breaks after camera view changes.

Fixed tires deformation physics for Mule T1 "Trailblazer".

UI/UX

Fixed: DLC maps logo is absent in "Friend session List".

Fixed minor layout issues in the Vehicle Cost Options widget.

Steering Wheels

Fixed: Thrustmaster T248 pedals now function correctly.

Fixed - PC only: Hori Racing Wheel Apex pedals now function correctly.

Fixed: Resolved issue where vehicles could uncontrollably reverse when using steering wheels.

Fixed: Fanatec preset selection no longer causes type values to disappear.