POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
15 September 2025 Build 19983097 Edited 15 September 2025 – 10:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed ethereal moving asteroids found greater than 3KM from processing plant
- Fixed issue where framerate could influence ship acceleration on certain headsets
- Fixed batteries not charging and depleting correctly when connected in a branching series
- Fixed laser reporting position when laser not powered
- Fixed spectroscope up/down labels
- Updated oscilloscope display frequency to use in game tick instead of display speed
- Fixed off by one sticky note print
- Added note about damper use at high speeds to manual

