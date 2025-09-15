- Fixed ethereal moving asteroids found greater than 3KM from processing plant
- Fixed issue where framerate could influence ship acceleration on certain headsets
- Fixed batteries not charging and depleting correctly when connected in a branching series
- Fixed laser reporting position when laser not powered
- Fixed spectroscope up/down labels
- Updated oscilloscope display frequency to use in game tick instead of display speed
- Fixed off by one sticky note print
- Added note about damper use at high speeds to manual
Patch notes for 1.2.2.5
Update notes via Steam Community
