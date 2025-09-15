- Fixed ethereal moving asteroids found greater than 3KM from processing plant

- Fixed issue where framerate could influence ship acceleration on certain headsets

- Fixed batteries not charging and depleting correctly when connected in a branching series

- Fixed laser reporting position when laser not powered

- Fixed spectroscope up/down labels

- Updated oscilloscope display frequency to use in game tick instead of display speed

- Fixed off by one sticky note print

- Added note about damper use at high speeds to manual