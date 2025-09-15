This might be the FINAL patch before Chapter 2 drops! And I bring you FOUR new languages!

日本語, Français, Polski and Português BR are now included as a language option.

Torch bobbing is now enabled making the torch feel more alive! A host of other changes also make their way into patch 19, listed below:

New Languages

日本語 (Japanese)

Français (French)

Polski (Polish)

Português BR (Portuguese Brasil)

Bug fixes

Fixed various text alignments for new languages to prevent overlapping

Fixed menu button SFX sometimes playing twice when clicking New Game with mouse

Fixed SFX playing between Chapter 1 end and End of Chapter cutscene.

Fixed chance of cutscenes flickering before playing.

Fixed various clipping art.

Performance

Hard reference reductions to reduce memory load.

General