This might be the FINAL patch before Chapter 2 drops! And I bring you FOUR new languages!
日本語, Français, Polski and Português BR are now included as a language option.
Torch bobbing is now enabled making the torch feel more alive! A host of other changes also make their way into patch 19, listed below:
New Languages
日本語 (Japanese)
Français (French)
Polski (Polish)
Português BR (Portuguese Brasil)
Bug fixes
Fixed various text alignments for new languages to prevent overlapping
Fixed menu button SFX sometimes playing twice when clicking New Game with mouse
Fixed SFX playing between Chapter 1 end and End of Chapter cutscene.
Fixed chance of cutscenes flickering before playing.
Fixed various clipping art.
Performance
Hard reference reductions to reduce memory load.
General
Torch bobbing now enabled to make it feel more immersive.
Autosave cooldown increased from 20s to 90s to prevent players constantly autosaving when backtracking.
Removed SFX reverb in castle exterior.
Reduced Torch light attenuation by 25% to feel closer, scarier and more realistic.
Changed files in this update