
15 September 2025 Build 19983096 Edited 15 September 2025 – 11:06:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This might be the FINAL patch before Chapter 2 drops! And I bring you FOUR new languages!

日本語, Français, Polski and Português BR are now included as a language option.

Torch bobbing is now enabled making the torch feel more alive! A host of other changes also make their way into patch 19, listed below:

New Languages

  • 日本語 (Japanese)

  • Français (French)

  • Polski (Polish)

  • Português BR (Portuguese Brasil)

Bug fixes

  • Fixed various text alignments for new languages to prevent overlapping

  • Fixed menu button SFX sometimes playing twice when clicking New Game with mouse

  • Fixed SFX playing between Chapter 1 end and End of Chapter cutscene.

  • Fixed chance of cutscenes flickering before playing.

  • Fixed various clipping art.

Performance

  • Hard reference reductions to reduce memory load.

General

  • Torch bobbing now enabled to make it feel more immersive.

  • Autosave cooldown increased from 20s to 90s to prevent players constantly autosaving when backtracking.

  • Removed SFX reverb in castle exterior.

  • Reduced Torch light attenuation by 25% to feel closer, scarier and more realistic.

