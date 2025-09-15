- Added a new arena map (training area with a net between two trees).

- NPCs are now smarter; they will run away when the player gets too close.

- Adjusted tree hitboxes on the Rural map.

- Introduced Push Impact mode: If a personnel explosive detonates within 5m, the enemy will be destroyed.

- Added an analog video effect.

- Improved overall collider infrastructure.

- Default settings updated for more realism.

- Added the Military Airport map for AI gameplay.

- Operator, tripod, and Ground Control Unit added.

- Enemy drones now patrol the map; if the enemy operator isn’t found within 5 minutes, they will find and eliminate you.

- Added AI Operator with features like lock kit, push impact, thermal vision, and personnel explosives.

- Enemy AI will now spawn randomly at 22 different locations each match.

- Added a scoreboard (TAB key) displaying the map and drone information.

- Added propwash effect triggered in specific conditions.

- In Attack Mode, each spawned drone must climb above 15 meters and ARM to activate its payload for kamikaze strikes.

- On the Net Rural map, colliding with the net will cause it to burn.

- Added subtle camera shake on drone collisions for increased realism.

- Explosions now leave visible impact marks on the environment.

- Driving controls updated for the new input system.

- Expo settings adjusted for more realistic handling.

- When target lock is engaged, an object detection UI will appear based on proximity.

- Activated Kargu FPV drone.

- Reduced frequency of analog glitches and vertical line effects.

- Added a distortion sound and improved signal interference effect when leaving the play area.

- Input system overhauled with a custom solution for drone controllers.

- Fixed controller recognition issue during gameplay—controllers can now be connected after entering the game.

- General optimizations applied across new and existing maps.