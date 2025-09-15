- Added a new arena map (training area with a net between two trees).
- NPCs are now smarter; they will run away when the player gets too close.
- Adjusted tree hitboxes on the Rural map.
- Introduced Push Impact mode: If a personnel explosive detonates within 5m, the enemy will be destroyed.
- Added an analog video effect.
- Improved overall collider infrastructure.
- Default settings updated for more realism.
- Added the Military Airport map for AI gameplay.
- Operator, tripod, and Ground Control Unit added.
- Enemy drones now patrol the map; if the enemy operator isn’t found within 5 minutes, they will find and eliminate you.
- Added AI Operator with features like lock kit, push impact, thermal vision, and personnel explosives.
- Enemy AI will now spawn randomly at 22 different locations each match.
- Added a scoreboard (TAB key) displaying the map and drone information.
- Added propwash effect triggered in specific conditions.
- In Attack Mode, each spawned drone must climb above 15 meters and ARM to activate its payload for kamikaze strikes.
- On the Net Rural map, colliding with the net will cause it to burn.
- Added subtle camera shake on drone collisions for increased realism.
- Explosions now leave visible impact marks on the environment.
- Driving controls updated for the new input system.
- Expo settings adjusted for more realistic handling.
- When target lock is engaged, an object detection UI will appear based on proximity.
- Activated Kargu FPV drone.
- Reduced frequency of analog glitches and vertical line effects.
- Added a distortion sound and improved signal interference effect when leaving the play area.
- Input system overhauled with a custom solution for drone controllers.
- Fixed controller recognition issue during gameplay—controllers can now be connected after entering the game.
- General optimizations applied across new and existing maps.
