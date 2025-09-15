Economy spawners now spawn 5 units each instead of 2. They can be futher upgraded to spawn up to 10 units.

Added an upgrade to the base that lets you add armor to all economy units - very useful against towers.

Updated unit costs and stats.

There's one game breaking bug I know about out there. Sometimes the 2nd player is not able to select anything. When this happens it's best to just restart the game. You need to be able to select things to upgrade them, which is a big part of the game. I'm trying to fix this, but it's proving very hard to figure out.

Please @ me on Discord if you'd like to play: https://discord.com/invite/tsmeD5QwEM