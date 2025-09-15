 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19982976 Edited 15 September 2025 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


The recruitment store has increased the refresh limit.

All boss level enemies have added the passive skill "Lord": "Lord: Damage received will not exceed 10% of their own life"

Added a neutral unit - sapropel, which appears after defeating the first boss on average difficulty or above.

sapropel, a neutral unit, is a conscious pool of sapropel that will move in this direction if there are fluctuations in nearby life recovery. Immunity to all injuries. Units around the location of the sapropel cannot receive treatment.

Changed files in this update

