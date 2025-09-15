9.15 update explanation, new mechanism added!
Update notes via Steam Community
The recruitment store has increased the refresh limit.
All boss level enemies have added the passive skill "Lord": "Lord: Damage received will not exceed 10% of their own life"
Added a neutral unit - sapropel, which appears after defeating the first boss on average difficulty or above.
sapropel, a neutral unit, is a conscious pool of sapropel that will move in this direction if there are fluctuations in nearby life recovery. Immunity to all injuries. Units around the location of the sapropel cannot receive treatment.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update