



The recruitment store has increased the refresh limit.



All boss level enemies have added the passive skill "Lord": "Lord: Damage received will not exceed 10% of their own life"



Added a neutral unit - sapropel, which appears after defeating the first boss on average difficulty or above.



sapropel, a neutral unit, is a conscious pool of sapropel that will move in this direction if there are fluctuations in nearby life recovery. Immunity to all injuries. Units around the location of the sapropel cannot receive treatment.

