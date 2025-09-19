Hi everyone,



we rolled out a new patch for the game, packed with a lot of important balancing tweaks and bug fixes.

Here is the full changelog:



v1.11.01

GAME ENGINE

- Fixed an available resolutions display error in the SETTINGS screen.

- Fixed a sleep tool CTD when combined with selecting next/previous units (John C).

- Fixed a unit supply value error for when supply sources are > 12.

- Fixed a naval zone of control display error (CptOdin).

- Fixed a TERRITORY event CTD when the RECIPIENT_ID had previously armisticed surrendered (budd).

- Fixed a Carrier attack error when Carriers are set to 100% land attack loss evasion, e.g. they would sometimes still get attacked by defending Anti-Air units.

- Fixed an Artillery error that allowed counter battery fire to fire through neutral territory (Hogart Time).

- Fixed an Artillery movement error that would reduce shells to zero if out of range of enemy units (ArcturusRising).

- Fixed an AI error that did not include Amphibious Warfare research upgrades applicable to minors for increased amphibious transport builds (El Condoro).

- Fixed a swap unit error that did not properly update control of a hex when that hex is occupied.

- PBEM++ Lobby will have its Tournament button shown in Green when there are turns to be played, and in Red when your opponent must play out their turns first.

- Improved AI naval combat logic, e.g. improved FLEET and combat movements and the prioritizations of attacks on enemy Carriers where applicable.

- Optimized the display of the supply values map for improved scrolling speed (TheGameSquid).

- Enhanced PBEM security (mdswift; gamerdude).

EDITOR

- Optimized campaign text loading.

CAMPAIGNS

All CW Campaigns

- Corrected spelling of Opelika AL (Tanaka)

1861

- Fixed a rare bug allowing Union AI to invade Arkansas prior to that state's secession (Ivan Bormenthal)

1863/E

- Campaign now considered a major campaign, to appear in the list with the other Civil War campaigns

1866

- Map extended to a width of 80 hexes as this now resolves a maximum zoom error when playing on ultra wide 5120x1440 monitors (stolowski).

1879

- Map extended to a width of 80 hexes as this now resolves a maximum zoom error when playing on ultra wide 5120x1440 monitors (stolowski).

1870, 1904

- Campaigns now considered mini-campaigns, to appear in the list with other campaigns covering non-Civil War settings