Hi everyone,
we rolled out a new patch for the game, packed with a lot of important balancing tweaks and bug fixes.
Here is the full changelog:
v1.11.01
GAME ENGINE
- Fixed an available resolutions display error in the SETTINGS screen.
- Fixed a sleep tool CTD when combined with selecting next/previous units (John C).
- Fixed a unit supply value error for when supply sources are > 12.
- Fixed a naval zone of control display error (CptOdin).
- Fixed a TERRITORY event CTD when the RECIPIENT_ID had previously armisticed surrendered (budd).
- Fixed a Carrier attack error when Carriers are set to 100% land attack loss evasion, e.g. they would sometimes still get attacked by defending Anti-Air units.
- Fixed an Artillery error that allowed counter battery fire to fire through neutral territory (Hogart Time).
- Fixed an Artillery movement error that would reduce shells to zero if out of range of enemy units (ArcturusRising).
- Fixed an AI error that did not include Amphibious Warfare research upgrades applicable to minors for increased amphibious transport builds (El Condoro).
- Fixed a swap unit error that did not properly update control of a hex when that hex is occupied.
- PBEM++ Lobby will have its Tournament button shown in Green when there are turns to be played, and in Red when your opponent must play out their turns first.
- Improved AI naval combat logic, e.g. improved FLEET and combat movements and the prioritizations of attacks on enemy Carriers where applicable.
- Optimized the display of the supply values map for improved scrolling speed (TheGameSquid).
- Enhanced PBEM security (mdswift; gamerdude).
EDITOR
- Optimized campaign text loading.
CAMPAIGNS
All CW Campaigns
- Corrected spelling of Opelika AL (Tanaka)
1861
- Fixed a rare bug allowing Union AI to invade Arkansas prior to that state's secession (Ivan Bormenthal)
1863/E
- Campaign now considered a major campaign, to appear in the list with the other Civil War campaigns
1866
- Map extended to a width of 80 hexes as this now resolves a maximum zoom error when playing on ultra wide 5120x1440 monitors (stolowski).
1879
- Map extended to a width of 80 hexes as this now resolves a maximum zoom error when playing on ultra wide 5120x1440 monitors (stolowski).
1870, 1904
- Campaigns now considered mini-campaigns, to appear in the list with other campaigns covering non-Civil War settings
Changed files in this update