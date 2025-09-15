 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19982855 Edited 15 September 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Weapon Changes:
- Katana: Hold Trigger to charge when drawing the sword; after fully charged, drawing the sword can parry enemies.
- Demon Blade: Attacks include additional purple blade damage.
- Shadowless Sword: Weapon attack range increases with level.
New Systems:
- Gem System: Awaken combat styles through gem attributes.
- New Scrolls: Use gold to purchase Sword Souls to upgrade weapons.
Combat Tweaks:
- Parrying with the sheath no longer interrupts attacks from large enemies.
Bug Fixes:
- Bug where combat style would become inactive after finishing with Shadow or Demon Blade.
- Bug where returning to the lobby from the tutorial could result in a black screen.
- Bug where Lightning Chain of Thunder Sword would not display.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899672
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link