Weapon Changes:
- Katana: Hold Trigger to charge when drawing the sword; after fully charged, drawing the sword can parry enemies.
- Demon Blade: Attacks include additional purple blade damage.
- Shadowless Sword: Weapon attack range increases with level.
New Systems:
- Gem System: Awaken combat styles through gem attributes.
- New Scrolls: Use gold to purchase Sword Souls to upgrade weapons.
Combat Tweaks:
- Parrying with the sheath no longer interrupts attacks from large enemies.
Bug Fixes:
- Bug where combat style would become inactive after finishing with Shadow or Demon Blade.
- Bug where returning to the lobby from the tutorial could result in a black screen.
- Bug where Lightning Chain of Thunder Sword would not display.
V1.6
Update notes via Steam Community
