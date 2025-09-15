Weapon Changes:

- Katana: Hold Trigger to charge when drawing the sword; after fully charged, drawing the sword can parry enemies.

- Demon Blade: Attacks include additional purple blade damage.

- Shadowless Sword: Weapon attack range increases with level.

New Systems:

- Gem System: Awaken combat styles through gem attributes.

- New Scrolls: Use gold to purchase Sword Souls to upgrade weapons.

Combat Tweaks:

- Parrying with the sheath no longer interrupts attacks from large enemies.

Bug Fixes:

- Bug where combat style would become inactive after finishing with Shadow or Demon Blade.

- Bug where returning to the lobby from the tutorial could result in a black screen.

- Bug where Lightning Chain of Thunder Sword would not display.