We’re excited to introduce the brand‑new DRO (Digital Readout) controller also on your lathe machine! Now you can monitor X and Z coordinates in real time with crystal‑clear precision, making every cut more accurate and efficient.

We have changed selection of vise from single click to double click. We received some feedback from you guys to remove this because it leads to selecting vise by mistake.

Alongside this major feature, we’ve rolled out a collection of bug fixes to keep your sessions running without a hitch.

Thank you for your continued feedback; it’s been instrumental in shaping these enhancements.

And while you’re mastering the new DRO, rest assured we’re hard at work on our upcoming DLC: the CNC Milling Machine! This expansion will bring advanced multi‑axis controls, custom tooling presets, and a fresh set of challenge scenarios. We’ll keep you posted with sneak peeks and development updates right here—stay tuned for more milling‑powered fun! Just a couple of more days and it is released!