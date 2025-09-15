 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19982748 Edited 15 September 2025 – 10:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear players,

This update includes the following fixes:

Fixes

Fixed a combat issue in the quest Bravery and Fighting.

Fixed a display issue in the quest Bravery and Fighting.

Fixed a trigger issue in the quest Difficult Preaching.

Fixed an issue where the main storyline could be interrupted after loading in certain cases.

Fixed an issue where the game did not return to the main menu properly after a bad ending.

Fixed an NPC display issue in the quest Bai Qiao.

Fixed an issue where the quest Charity Meal did not trigger correctly after loading.

Fixed an issue where the quest Returning Customer did not trigger correctly after loading.

Thank you for your understanding and support! We will keep improving the gameplay experience of The Minister.

💬 Community:

QQ Group: 983443471

Discord: https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy

—— LALALA GAMES

