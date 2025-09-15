Hello everyone!

It’s been a while since our last news update - and for good reasons. But now we’re excited to bring you some fresh features, dear players!

Let’s go through them one by one.

1. Workshop Added to the Game!

Creators can now design their own jelly skins for the game! And in the near future (once we finalize things with Steam 😅), they’ll even be able to earn a share of the revenue from skin sales in the in-game store and on the marketplace.

We’ve prepared a detailed guide on how to submit your work.

There’s also a simple and convenient upload manager for skins, accessible via a dedicated button:

Before a skin makes it into the game, it will first go through a community vote and then be approved by the developers. In short - the usual process many of you are already familiar with 😀.

Just make sure you’ve accepted:

- «Steam Subscriber Agreement».

- «Supplemental Workshop Terms – Revenue Sharing».

If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the Jellitito Community Hub discussions!

2. Merch Button Added.

Jellitito now has its own merch page on RedBubble! You can access it anytime via the new button we’ve added to the game:

Prints, stickers, posters, phone cases… We’re sure you’ll find something you love 🤩.

3. Save System Overhauled.

We’ve changed our approach to saving and added data protection. Now, the chances of losing your progress are extremely low - only in the case of something truly unexpected 😎.

That’s all for now, but more exciting updates are on the way soon. No matter what, we’re continuing to work on the game!

Yours, Jellitito ✌️