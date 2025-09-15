Hi everyone,
We're pleased to release a new update today with further refinements to Cue Club 2. Full details below:
BALL PHYSICS
Improved break shots in pool with more balanced splitting of balls in the pack.
MULTIPLAYER
Added 'Results' tab to MP lobby, at top right of screen, to show recent matches played and final scores.
RULE VARIATIONS
Fixed issue where default rule variations for 14.1 straight pool on first run of game did not include call shots, where balls and pockets are nominated.
REPLAYS
Fixed issue where mouse would sometimes have restricted movement after watching a replay that was saved in a different screen resolution.
CONTROLS
Fixed issue where using various shortcut keys would interfere with setting cue power, spin or cue elevation if using mouse to make adjustments.
Other minor fixes and enhancements.