15 September 2025 Build 19982565 Edited 15 September 2025 – 10:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We're pleased to release a new update today with further refinements to Cue Club 2. Full details below:

BALL PHYSICS

  • Improved break shots in pool with more balanced splitting of balls in the pack.

MULTIPLAYER

  • Added 'Results' tab to MP lobby, at top right of screen, to show recent matches played and final scores.

RULE VARIATIONS

  • Fixed issue where default rule variations for 14.1 straight pool on first run of game did not include call shots, where balls and pockets are nominated.

REPLAYS

  • Fixed issue where mouse would sometimes have restricted movement after watching a replay that was saved in a different screen resolution.

CONTROLS

  • Fixed issue where using various shortcut keys would interfere with setting cue power, spin or cue elevation if using mouse to make adjustments.

  • Other minor fixes and enhancements.

