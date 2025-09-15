 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19982526 Edited 15 September 2025 – 09:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Balance Changes
- Run Mode now offers a choice of 4 maps - two at a level equal to the player, one below level and one above level. This provides a means to complete a lower level map for upgrades when current level maps are too difficult.
- Slightly lowered enemy health scaling per level and wave.

