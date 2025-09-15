 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19982459 Edited 15 September 2025 – 10:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed 50K storage weight to 1000 unique item count
You can no longer take items onto overweight characters
You can no longer put items into overweight storage
Optimise storage transactions
Added character count limit display
Fixed poison damage on Training Dummies
Fixed pull working on Training Dummies
Prevent Earth Wall usage in town
Reduced Fireball duration 5s > 1.5s (affects travel distance)
Reduced Twohand Parry 40% > 30%

