Changed 50K storage weight to 1000 unique item count

You can no longer take items onto overweight characters

You can no longer put items into overweight storage

Optimise storage transactions

Added character count limit display

Fixed poison damage on Training Dummies

Fixed pull working on Training Dummies

Prevent Earth Wall usage in town

Reduced Fireball duration 5s > 1.5s (affects travel distance)

Reduced Twohand Parry 40% > 30%