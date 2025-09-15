The Eastern Sacrifice 1.0.0.02



Dear Siming:

Thank you for experiencing The Eastern Sacrifice. If you encounter any abnormalities, bugs, or unsatisfactory experiences during the game, please join QQ group: 655089925 to contact the management staff for feedback. We will address every issue one by one.

[Important Notice]

A very significant bug has been discovered. In versions prior to 01, the cultivation attributes and breakthrough attributes in the cave abode were lost after ascending. To compensate affected players, we have taken the following measures (We beg for your understanding, I really deserve to die/(ㄒoㄒ)/~~):

1. Restore all disciples' qualifications to what they should have at their level.

2. Full refund of purchased breakthrough pills from the mall will be issued again to the backpack.

3. Each disciple will receive a set of red equipment for their current level.

[Update Content]

1. Optimized quest text.

2. Fixed the issue where Gathering Seeds did not appear after the second round.

3. Fixed the targets of Lingtuo and Fuye (Stones can now regenerate!).

4. Fixed the issue where extraordinary disciples could not be refreshed (The higher the level of the Talent Recruitment Manor and the desired recruitment level, the higher the probability of appearance).

5. Fixed the issue where the level of disciples recruited from the Talent Recruitment Manor did not match the desired level.

6. Abnormal output issue with spirit veins and primordial spirit stone veins.

7. Fixed Guangmian and Guangyan (fixed and enhanced effects).

8. Fixed the issue where the probability in the Reforge Workshop and Spirit Nurturing Pool did not take effect.

9. Fixed the issue where the Internal Affairs Office would get stuck with probability.

10. Fixed the conversion between Dao Heart and salary.

11. Fixed the abnormal display of skill consumption (e.g., Stamina 300, etc.).

12. Adjusted the disciple上限 (capacity) of the Liangren Mansion and Dao Lodge.

13. Fixed the issue where map data abnormalities prevented ascending to the last 4 stages.

14. Fixed skill 【Moon Draw】.

15. Fixed skill 【Thorn Poison Sword Art】.

16. Fixed skill 【Drunken Gourd Burning Altar】.

17. Fixed skill 【Eclipse Art】.

18. Fixed the abnormal attribute issue when equipping gear due to trait calculation.

19. Fixed the issue where it displayed "not in the cave abode" while cultivating in the cave abode.

20. Fixed the issue where breakthrough progress failed due to saving and exiting during the breakthrough process.

21. Fixed the issue where breakthrough failed when the game speed was too fast.

22. Fixed the issue of attribute loss after ascending.

23. Fixed the abnormal attribute value display issue in the cave abode plan.

