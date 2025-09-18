Good news, germ-killers! 🦠

Get ready, everyone, as your microscopic adventure is about to begin. We are extremely happy to announce, that Bacterian has just entered its Early Access phase! From now on, you can dive straight into the unique experience, combining the classic Sokoban-style puzzle mechanics with action-packed gameplay. And here's a short summary for the newcomers 👇

In Bacterian, players take on the role of a brave immune cell, navigating through various levels to combat pathogenic invaders. The game challenges players to think strategically and act swiftly, as they work to protect the body from harmful germs and diseases. With its pixel-art graphics and engaging gameplay, Bacterian promises to captivate both puzzle enthusiasts and action game fans alike.

We need your feedback 📋

As the game enters Early Access, we - the developers - are eager to hear your feedback and opinions about Bacterian. Your thoughts will help us refine and enhance the gaming experience, so please don't hold back!

Players interested in participating in the Early Access phase can download the game directly from Bacterian's Steam page. We encourage all players who decided to give a game a shot to share their opinions via the feedback form available directly in the game menu. The feedback form is the most convenient and fastest way to provide us with all the necessary information, and filling it out should take you no more than 2 or 3 minutes.

See you soon, everyone! 👀

As always, we remain at your disposal on our Discord server, Social Media channels and Steam Discussions. In case of any questions or concerns, our team will try to answer you as soon as possible. With that behind us, we wish you a great germ-killing experience, everyone. Have fun!

Thank you and keep an eye on upcoming news.

Bacterian Team