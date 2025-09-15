 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19982298 Edited 15 September 2025 – 10:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a crash issue in the Gamba event
  • Fixed text for Restock
  • Fixed an issue with Copycat & Absorption
  • Fixed Inspect UI for larger resolutions

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3764532
Linux Depot 3764533
macOS Depot 3764534
