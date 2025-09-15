 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19982273 Edited 15 September 2025 – 10:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Dungeoncrawlers!

Version V0.1.13-5_DesignTest brings many changes that significantly differentiate the game from previous builds.

The goal of this update is to test the new game design.
Exploring the dungeon should feel more like an adventure, where challenges can be solved in different ways.

The first level after the tutorial is handcrafted (not procedurally generated) to better showcase the new gameplay approach.

Main changes compared to the demo
  • Some enemies can no longer be defeated easily with just the sword.
  • Potions now have versatile effects and can also be thrown.
  • Spells now come with limited charges and can be used up.


Minor version changes
  • Balancing adjustments


Would you like to join our Discord, share your thoughts, give feedback and help improve the game?

Then join here: https://discord.gg/MVYvMAbTkY Play the Demo and share your thoughts, Your feedback shall help make the game even better!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3728091
  • Loading history…
