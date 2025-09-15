UI Revamp
Added Guild Vaults
- Guild Members can donate cards
- Guild Members can claim cards for XP
- Guild Members must spend Guild Points to claim
Added Daily Login Rewards
Allow Select Deck from Multiplayer and Challenge Views
Bug Fixes
