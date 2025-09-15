 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19982118 Edited 15 September 2025 – 10:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. EXP gain has been increased overall by approximately 10% to 15%.
2. Some high-level talents have received minor enhancements.
3. Victory cash rewards in KK Park have been slightly reduced, while starting gold has been increased.
4. When affected by story points, collection items now gain +1 level for every 3 story points.
5. Fixed an issue where the top UI was partially obscured in 1920-pixel windowed mode.
6. Fixed an issue where purchasing coupons would refresh the price of the current free item.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3439031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link