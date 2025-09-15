1. EXP gain has been increased overall by approximately 10% to 15%.

2. Some high-level talents have received minor enhancements.

3. Victory cash rewards in KK Park have been slightly reduced, while starting gold has been increased.

4. When affected by story points, collection items now gain +1 level for every 3 story points.

5. Fixed an issue where the top UI was partially obscured in 1920-pixel windowed mode.

6. Fixed an issue where purchasing coupons would refresh the price of the current free item.