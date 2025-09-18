Hi everyone, the latest update for Terminator is out now.
v1.07.1152
Uprising DLC fixes:
• Enhanced AI behavior in sectors: 10,11,14,20.
• For defense in Domination mode, a preparation stage (120 seconds) has been added in sectors:
2,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,13,14,15,20. Do not cross the restriction line at this stage.
• Removed ATGM helicopters from regular marauders in Sector 10.
• Decreased AI attacker reserves in Sector 4 (Integrators Main Base).
• Fixed UI bug that caused unit tooltip texts to slide down.
• Fixed bug that caused supply changes on missions not to be applied to strategic map.
• Fixed softlock on the strategic map that could occur after completing Movement annexation
conditions.
• Fixed UI bug with reserves tab in Sector 18.
