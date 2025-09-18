 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 Hades THRONE AND LIBERTY skate.
18 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, the latest update for Terminator is out now.

v1.07.1152

Uprising DLC fixes:

• Enhanced AI behavior in sectors: 10,11,14,20.

• For defense in Domination mode, a preparation stage (120 seconds) has been added in sectors:

2,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,13,14,15,20. Do not cross the restriction line at this stage.

• Removed ATGM helicopters from regular marauders in Sector 10.

• Decreased AI attacker reserves in Sector 4 (Integrators Main Base).

• Fixed UI bug that caused unit tooltip texts to slide down.

• Fixed bug that caused supply changes on missions not to be applied to strategic map.

• Fixed softlock on the strategic map that could occur after completing Movement annexation

conditions.

• Fixed UI bug with reserves tab in Sector 18.

Changed files in this update

