3 October 2025 Build 19982040 Edited 3 October 2025 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello ISLANDERS!

We’ve got patch notes, 4 new challenges and 6 new achievements!
The following patch notes are for build #719bba8d - check the game main menu top right corner to see what version you are on.

✅ This patch and new challenge mode is now live on Steam(PC), Steam(Mac), PlayStation and Nintendo.

⌛ This patch is coming to Xbox within the next few hours.

Patch notes

  • Updated → The "Add Cliff House" boon now rewards 6 Cliff Houses, instead of 4.

  • Updated → Wall score against Houses and Mansions increased from 3 to 5.

  • Added → 4 NEW Challenges

    • Metropolis - A single island where your building draw limit never declines. Can you keep going until you run out of room?

    • Manufactory - No city in sight. Can you score high without any inhabitants?

    • Mt Roberson - With limited space, clever use of wall platforms and cliff houses is the key to higher scores.

    • Vanishing - Only 20 buildings can exist at the same time! When placing your 21st, your oldest will vanish.

  • Added → 6 new achievements/trophies to complete 🏆

Scare See you all soon for the next patch... 🎃

- ISLANDERS team 🏝️

