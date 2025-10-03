Hello ISLANDERS!
We’ve got patch notes, 4 new challenges and 6 new achievements!
The following patch notes are for build #719bba8d - check the game main menu top right corner to see what version you are on.
✅ This patch and new challenge mode is now live on Steam(PC), Steam(Mac), PlayStation and Nintendo.
⌛ This patch is coming to Xbox within the next few hours.
Patch notes
Updated → The "Add Cliff House" boon now rewards 6 Cliff Houses, instead of 4.
Updated → Wall score against Houses and Mansions increased from 3 to 5.
Added → 4 NEW Challenges
Metropolis - A single island where your building draw limit never declines. Can you keep going until you run out of room?
Manufactory - No city in sight. Can you score high without any inhabitants?
Mt Roberson - With limited space, clever use of wall platforms and cliff houses is the key to higher scores.
Vanishing - Only 20 buildings can exist at the same time! When placing your 21st, your oldest will vanish.
Added → 6 new achievements/trophies to complete 🏆
Scare See you all soon for the next patch... 🎃
- ISLANDERS team 🏝️
