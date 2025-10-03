Hello ISLANDERS!



We’ve got patch notes, 4 new challenges and 6 new achievements!

The following patch notes are for build #719bba8d - check the game main menu top right corner to see what version you are on.

✅ This patch and new challenge mode is now live on Steam(PC), Steam(Mac), PlayStation and Nintendo.

⌛ This patch is coming to Xbox within the next few hours.



Patch notes

Updated → The "Add Cliff House" boon now rewards 6 Cliff Houses, instead of 4.

Updated → Wall score against Houses and Mansions increased from 3 to 5.

Added → 4 NEW Challenges Metropolis - A single island where your building draw limit never declines. Can you keep going until you run out of room? Manufactory - No city in sight. Can you score high without any inhabitants? Mt Roberson - With limited space, clever use of wall platforms and cliff houses is the key to higher scores. Vanishing - Only 20 buildings can exist at the same time! When placing your 21st, your oldest will vanish.

Added → 6 new achievements/trophies to complete 🏆



Scare See you all soon for the next patch... 🎃



- ISLANDERS team 🏝️