15 September 2025 Build 19981992 Edited 15 September 2025 – 09:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-3 New levels

-An all new ability

-A significant buff to time dilation (eliminations now restore 25% rather than 10%)

-Beginning of controller support, menus are not functional w/ controller but the game is - no controls are displayed correctly.

