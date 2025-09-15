-3 New levels
-An all new ability
-A significant buff to time dilation (eliminations now restore 25% rather than 10%)
-Beginning of controller support, menus are not functional w/ controller but the game is - no controls are displayed correctly.
Update 0.20 - New levels, ability, and time dilation buff
Update notes via Steam Community
