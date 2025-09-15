[Bug Fixes]
• Fixed an issue where the panel displayed incorrectly when Attack Speed was set to 0
• Fixed an issue where Awakening effects were reset after continuing the game
• Fixed a crash issue on Steam Deck when resetting settings
If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or use the in-game feedback feature (F10).
If you come across something fun during gameplay, you can also share it with other players using (F12).
Thank you for your continued support of EndlessAlice.
Changed files in this update