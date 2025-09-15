[Bug Fixes]

• Fixed an issue where the panel displayed incorrectly when Attack Speed was set to 0

• Fixed an issue where Awakening effects were reset after continuing the game

• Fixed a crash issue on Steam Deck when resetting settings

If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or use the in-game feedback feature (F10).

If you come across something fun during gameplay, you can also share it with other players using (F12).

Thank you for your continued support of EndlessAlice.