The moment we’ve all been waiting for: we’re launching dedicated servers for Cubic Odyssey, so your multiplayer adventures with friends will be even more cosmic!
For now, the dedicated server runs as a separate app that you set up via a configuration file and launch through Steam Tools in your library—but don’t worry, it’s not as complicated as it sounds. You can host lobbies for up to 20 players—more than our current P2P system allows! This lets you stage epic battles or massive building projects like never before.
Each server requires its own character, and that character’s progress stays tied to that server. Moreover, you can play even if the host is not in the game as long as server is live. The world will continue to evolve, and if you’re away too long, you might not recognize it when you return.
Although dedicated servers are a separate application, this is not paid DLC. The feature is free for all PC players who own Cubic Odyssey.
Tell your friends—it’s time for a new adventure. We’ll see you in the Cubic Galaxy!
These are the other changes to the game
Each planet biome now has its set of special single buildings populated with different traders and quest givers
Player captured blueprints are now synchronized over the network.
The linkage between multiple speeders and their trader has been fixed
Stars warp list panel now include more information about each discovered star system
A cinematic sequence has been added to the end of the game
The way scanner icons show up when scanning underground and in cities has been refined to show more important information
Multiple networking bugs related to the glowing ore extractor have been fixed
Fixed an issue causing spawned derelict ships to disappear when leaving their star system
The network chat wheel can now be used while flying the ship
Fixed an issue causing neutral NPCs to remain hostile even after reloading a different game
Various rendering issues related to object visibility through glass have been addressed
Shadow rendering issues and flickers occurring in some situations have been resolved
There have also been many more interface and performance fixes
Changed files in this update