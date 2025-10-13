The moment we’ve all been waiting for: we’re launching dedicated servers for Cubic Odyssey, so your multiplayer adventures with friends will be even more cosmic!

For now, the dedicated server runs as a separate app that you set up via a configuration file and launch through Steam Tools in your library—but don’t worry, it’s not as complicated as it sounds. You can host lobbies for up to 20 players—more than our current P2P system allows! This lets you stage epic battles or massive building projects like never before.

Each server requires its own character, and that character’s progress stays tied to that server. Moreover, you can play even if the host is not in the game as long as server is live. The world will continue to evolve, and if you’re away too long, you might not recognize it when you return.

Although dedicated servers are a separate application, this is not paid DLC. The feature is free for all PC players who own Cubic Odyssey.

Tell your friends—it’s time for a new adventure. We’ll see you in the Cubic Galaxy!

These are the other changes to the game