- Heard the feedback about how hard it is to unlock items! Increased Abyssal Crystal(purple gems) drops from 10% to 20%! You should now get a crystal roughly every 5 enemies.
- Added tutorial on how to reflect projectiles into the introduction tutorial scene. It occurred to me that I never teach the player to deflect projectiles, and that's my fault!
- When you find new memory fragments, the Specialist NPC will have a "!" mark above it's head to help remind the player of new unlocks.
- Health syringe drops have been buffed from 5% to 8% drop rate from chests, vending machines, and claw machines in warp 0.
- Added options in accessibility menu to turn off stamina consumption, for players that prefer to play without stamina.
- Carver and Nox now have unlimited range when you start their ally events! You no longer have to stay close to them.
- Overhauled input controller detection. Some users reported seeing duplicate buttons being displayed in the UI, so this overhaul is meant to target that. If you see things like Xbox/PS buttons being used for both "Confirm" and "Back", please report!
- Vending machines + Claw machines drop loot faster.
- Tendros enemy(small tentacle guy) size increased by 30%, and more warning lights have been added to it for visibility.
- Fixed issue where user could not dodge roll through 1-way staircases.
- Fixed ShowOffTentacles achievement, was not activating when using Aether abilities around NPC's -- gotta make them sweat!
- Fixed issue with several Aberrant Growth tentacles not properly following the players body.
- Fixed issue where players coming from the demo could not get initial achievements from NPC's, due to an overlap issue between the release and demo clients.
- Attempted to fix issue where Dualsense controller was not being picked up correctly. I dont have a good way of testing this(I dont own a Dualsense), so please report if this is still not functioning!
Thanks again everyone, hope you're enjoying the station! Don't forget to pet the kitty!
