15 September 2025 Build 19981620 Edited 15 September 2025 – 08:19:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey all, we got a thick patch here with some nice QOL updates based on feedback that I've gotten from bug submissions, all the way to content creator reviews and even blogs! Thank you all again, I appreciate all the kind feedback and bugs that you send in!


  • Heard the feedback about how hard it is to unlock items! Increased Abyssal Crystal(purple gems) drops from 10% to 20%! You should now get a crystal roughly every 5 enemies.
  • Added tutorial on how to reflect projectiles into the introduction tutorial scene. It occurred to me that I never teach the player to deflect projectiles, and that's my fault!
  • When you find new memory fragments, the Specialist NPC will have a "!" mark above it's head to help remind the player of new unlocks.
  • Health syringe drops have been buffed from 5% to 8% drop rate from chests, vending machines, and claw machines in warp 0.
  • Added options in accessibility menu to turn off stamina consumption, for players that prefer to play without stamina.
  • Carver and Nox now have unlimited range when you start their ally events! You no longer have to stay close to them.
  • Overhauled input controller detection. Some users reported seeing duplicate buttons being displayed in the UI, so this overhaul is meant to target that. If you see things like Xbox/PS buttons being used for both "Confirm" and "Back", please report!
  • Vending machines + Claw machines drop loot faster.
  • Tendros enemy(small tentacle guy) size increased by 30%, and more warning lights have been added to it for visibility.
  • Fixed issue where user could not dodge roll through 1-way staircases.
  • Fixed ShowOffTentacles achievement, was not activating when using Aether abilities around NPC's -- gotta make them sweat!
  • Fixed issue with several Aberrant Growth tentacles not properly following the players body.
  • Fixed issue where players coming from the demo could not get initial achievements from NPC's, due to an overlap issue between the release and demo clients.
  • Attempted to fix issue where Dualsense controller was not being picked up correctly. I dont have a good way of testing this(I dont own a Dualsense), so please report if this is still not functioning!


Thanks again everyone, hope you're enjoying the station! Don't forget to pet the kitty!

