Hiding & locking

You can now hide or lock objects. Click the "hide" icon to make objects temporarily invisible, then restore them using the hotkey (CTRL + H) or the button in the top right. Similarly, you can lock objects to prevent selecting them until they're unlocked. Both features work in the diorama creator and the object creator.

Sample objects

You’ll now see a set of sample objects in the object creator. They’re useful for building things like tables, sofas, or chairs. These samples were created by community member Silthulhu, with more on the way!

New items

This update also introduces new items of which most in a Japanese style. It includes shoji doors/windows, tatami mats, chabudai, kotatsu and more!

Your feedback and comments are invaluable to improving the game, thank you for sending them! Here's the full changelog:

New features

Press TAB (or START on gamepad/Steam Deck) to toggle the interface

Added ability to hide objects (press H to hide, press CTRL + H to unhide all)

Added ability to lock objects (press L to lock, press CTRL + L to unlock all)

Sample objects added to the object editor

Changes & improvements

Changed available save slot pages from 10 to 25

Added "New" button to object editor

Rearranged menu items in object editor

Added progress display on requests screen

Added option to set the gamepad sensitivity

Rearranged the options menu

Changed "Back to menu" button after completing request to a notification

Small improvements to icons

Added sample chashitsu made by Silthulhu

Fixes

Fixed incorrect color swatches for custom objects

Fixed button on CRT monitor model

Fixed small issue when selecting reference guide in editor

New items