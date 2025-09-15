 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19981539 Edited 15 September 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hiding & locking

You can now hide or lock objects. Click the "hide" icon to make objects temporarily invisible, then restore them using the hotkey (CTRL + H) or the button in the top right. Similarly, you can lock objects to prevent selecting them until they're unlocked. Both features work in the diorama creator and the object creator.

Sample objects

You’ll now see a set of sample objects in the object creator. They’re useful for building things like tables, sofas, or chairs. These samples were created by community member Silthulhu, with more on the way!

New items

This update also introduces new items of which most in a Japanese style. It includes shoji doors/windows, tatami mats, chabudai, kotatsu and more!

Your feedback and comments are invaluable to improving the game, thank you for sending them! Here's the full changelog:

New features

  • Press TAB (or START on gamepad/Steam Deck) to toggle the interface

  • Added ability to hide objects (press H to hide, press CTRL + H to unhide all)

  • Added ability to lock objects (press L to lock, press CTRL + L to unlock all)

  • Sample objects added to the object editor

Changes & improvements

  • Changed available save slot pages from 10 to 25

  • Added "New" button to object editor

  • Rearranged menu items in object editor

  • Added progress display on requests screen

  • Added option to set the gamepad sensitivity

  • Rearranged the options menu

  • Changed "Back to menu" button after completing request to a notification

  • Small improvements to icons

  • Added sample chashitsu made by Silthulhu

Fixes

  • Fixed incorrect color swatches for custom objects

  • Fixed button on CRT monitor model

  • Fixed small issue when selecting reference guide in editor

New items

  • 2× Bookcases with arches (Cabinets)

  • 2× Bookcase lights (Lamps & Fans)

  • 4× Shoji doors/windows (Doors)

  • 2× Tatami mats (Carpets)

  • 6× Lanterns (Lamps & Fans)

  • 1× Chabudai (Tables)

  • 1× Kotatsu (Tables)

  • 1× Zaisu (Chairs)

  • 1× Sushi (Food)

Changed files in this update

