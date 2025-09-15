*Start Screen Update

Hello!Here are the update notes.The start screen has been redesigned to look cleaner.Hit effects and hit-stop have been added/adjusted.The way the UI is called has been changed.The party info window no longer shows details immediately.Instead, details are displayed only after pressing the select button.The early feats provided have been revised to focus on straightforward, stat-related effects.The newly added feats are as follows:Increases Attack Power by (2% / 4% / 6% / 8% / 10%).On a successful attack, deal an additional (5 / 10 / 15 / 20 / 25) fixed damage.Increases Attack Speed by (3% / 6% / 9% / 12% / 15%).Increases Critical Damage by (6% / 12% / 18% / 24% / 30%).Basic attacks have an 8% chance to inflict Bleed for 6 seconds, dealing (6 / 12 / 18 / 24 / 30) damage.Increases Defense by (2% / 4% / 6% / 8% / 10%).Reduces incoming damage by (1 / 1 / 2 / 2 / 3).When taking damage, deal (10 / 20 / 30 / 40 / 50) Thorn damage to nearby enemies.Every 10 seconds, grants a shield of (1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5) for 3 seconds.When using an Ultimate, grants a shield of (1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5) for 3 seconds.When stunned by a Large Monster’s Roar, reduces stun duration by (20% / 40% / 60% / 80% / 100%) and grants a shield of (2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10) for 3 seconds.Increases Endurance by (7 / 14 / 21 / 28 / 35).Reduces all skill cooldowns by (3% / 6% / 9% / 12% / 15%).On hit, has an 8% chance to inflict Weakness for 6 seconds, causing the enemy to take (2% / 4% / 6% / 8% / 10%) more damage.When healing an ally (other than self), their Attack Speed increases by (2% / 4% / 6% / 8% / 10%) for 6 seconds.Double-tap a direction to dash.Attacking during a dash performs an Evasion Attack.Pressing the evade key during a dash triggers a Super Dash, allowing for a longer dodge.If you have any special feedback, please leave a comment or join Discord. Thank you!🎉 Thank you!