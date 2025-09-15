Here are the update notes.
*Start Screen UpdateThe start screen has been redesigned to look cleaner.
The previous start screen emphasized party play,
but this time it has been adjusted to highlight the feeling of dungeon exploration.
*Hit Impact AdjustmentsHit effects and hit-stop have been added/adjusted.
*Since this game is a 4-player belt-scroll action,
making effects too flashy can actually reduce readability.
After various experiments, we have applied impact effects that fit this version.*
*Party WindowThe way the UI is called has been changed.
The party info window no longer shows details immediately.
Instead, details are displayed only after pressing the select button.
This reflects feedback that too much information was being injected.
Now details are provided more naturally after a confirmation step.
*Basic Feat AdjustmentsThe early feats provided have been revised to focus on straightforward, stat-related effects.
Previously, most of the starting feats were based on brands or conditional effects,
which made growth feel unintuitive.
We determined that giving conditional feats too early was a design mistake.
The newly added feats are as follows:
Attack
Increases Attack Power by (2% / 4% / 6% / 8% / 10%).
Follow-Up
On a successful attack, deal an additional (5 / 10 / 15 / 20 / 25) fixed damage.
Rapid Strikes
Increases Attack Speed by (3% / 6% / 9% / 12% / 15%).
Amplify
Increases Critical Damage by (6% / 12% / 18% / 24% / 30%).
Finisher Slash
Basic attacks have an 8% chance to inflict Bleed for 6 seconds, dealing (6 / 12 / 18 / 24 / 30) damage.
Defensive Stance
Increases Defense by (2% / 4% / 6% / 8% / 10%).
Dampen
Reduces incoming damage by (1 / 1 / 2 / 2 / 3).
Retribution
When taking damage, deal (10 / 20 / 30 / 40 / 50) Thorn damage to nearby enemies.
Wave of Protection
Every 10 seconds, grants a shield of (1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5) for 3 seconds.
Mindset
When using an Ultimate, grants a shield of (1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5) for 3 seconds.
Indomitable Resistance
When stunned by a Large Monster’s Roar, reduces stun duration by (20% / 40% / 60% / 80% / 100%) and grants a shield of (2 / 4 / 6 / 8 / 10) for 3 seconds.
Endurance
Increases Endurance by (7 / 14 / 21 / 28 / 35).
Cooldown Reduction
Reduces all skill cooldowns by (3% / 6% / 9% / 12% / 15%).
Weakening Strike
On hit, has an 8% chance to inflict Weakness for 6 seconds, causing the enemy to take (2% / 4% / 6% / 8% / 10%) more damage.
Encouragement
When healing an ally (other than self), their Attack Speed increases by (2% / 4% / 6% / 8% / 10%) for 6 seconds.
*Dash AddedDouble-tap a direction to dash.
Attacking during a dash performs an Evasion Attack.
Pressing the evade key during a dash triggers a Super Dash, allowing for a longer dodge.
In older versions, “slow walk, walk, and dash” were all implemented,
but dash was removed for readability in 4-player play.
Re-adding dash made the gameplay feel much more active, which we confirmed as a positive change.
*Arcade Mode PreviewThe upcoming Arcade Mode will be separate from the main game.
Levels and starting gear will be reset,
and like an arcade game, you’ll just pick a character and play until clear.
It will be playable solo or with 2 players, without visiting the outpost.
If you have any special feedback, please leave a comment or join Discord. Thank you!
