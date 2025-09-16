 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19981358 Edited 16 September 2025 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

The public test is optional, but we always appreciate the extra help! Please keep in mind that this is the development phase of this update, and there is always a risk when testing out new features. Any progress you make on the test server may or may not carry over, so please keep this in mind when you join. We love having you all help us and appreciate it greatly.

We hope you enjoy your time in the Public Test Server and stay tuned for more Grounded 2 news!

Changed depots in public_test_build branch

View more data in app history for build 19981358
Windows 64-bit Depot 2661301
Windows 64-bitDLC 3784940 Depot 3784940
