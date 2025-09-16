The public test is optional, but we always appreciate the extra help! Please keep in mind that this is the development phase of this update, and there is always a risk when testing out new features. Any progress you make on the test server may or may not carry over, so please keep this in mind when you join. We love having you all help us and appreciate it greatly.

We hope you enjoy your time in the Public Test Server and stay tuned for more Grounded 2 news!