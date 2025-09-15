 Skip to content
Major 15 September 2025 Build 19981286 Edited 15 September 2025 – 07:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Axe Ghost 1.1 adds Fragments mode; A collection of 21 puzzles created by Richard Boeser (ibb & obb, Dubio). You get one hand of cards, and a starting pattern of monsters that needs rearranging to achieve the objective. Complete the Fragments in any order you like. They start off gentle but get pretty challenging. I've forgotten how to complete Curtains. See if you can figure it out!

Oh yeah: If you’ve played Axe Ghost, consider leaving a review (positive or negative). It's currently sitting at seven reviews from buyers. If it gets to ten that helps bring it to the attention of others who'd enjoy it!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2712671
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2712672
  • Loading history…
