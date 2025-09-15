 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19981077 Edited 15 September 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Updated more character poses and voice reactions. Full addition of Mahab's reactions, partial addition of Conrad's and Mohsen's reactions.
- Fixed Calvin's story hang.
- Adjusted the loading sequence to accommodate older devices, including mobile devices.
- Added the build number to the loading screen to assist with debug efforts.
- Minor text adjustments.

New issues found:
- Possible issue with minigame reactions in certain characters.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1408091
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 1408092
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link