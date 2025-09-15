- Updated more character poses and voice reactions. Full addition of Mahab's reactions, partial addition of Conrad's and Mohsen's reactions.
- Fixed Calvin's story hang.
- Adjusted the loading sequence to accommodate older devices, including mobile devices.
- Added the build number to the loading screen to assist with debug efforts.
- Minor text adjustments.
New issues found:
- Possible issue with minigame reactions in certain characters.
Patch Build 1.2.5
