15 September 2025 Build 19981071 Edited 15 September 2025 – 08:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

FEATURES

- new treaty "Peacekeeping cooperation"

IMPROVEMENTS

- some improvements and fixes on world map

- some balance changes

FIXES

- some more minor fixes

Changed files in this update

