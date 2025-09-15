 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19981004 Edited 15 September 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Diner 2 and Diner 4 now include very fancy, very Diner-style ice-cream. And yes, with little umbrellas, too!

Have fun,
--KOPI Team

Changed files in this update

