We’ve just pushed a major update for Sift Heads Cartels, bringing:

Minor balance or gameplay refinements (enemy AI tweaks, weapon balance, mission flow)

Persistence / progression enhancements (keeping upgrades or stats between missions)

Subtle “extra content” hints (new locations, interactive elements, or hidden secrets)

Minor bug fixes and overall stability improvements

Step back into the bloody world of Vinnie, Kiro, and Shorty as they chase criminals and battle the Italian mafia.

