Major 15 September 2025 Build 19980967 Edited 15 September 2025 – 15:59:23 UTC by Wendy Share
We’ve just pushed a major update for Sift Heads Cartels, bringing:

  • Minor balance or gameplay refinements (enemy AI tweaks, weapon balance, mission flow)

  • Persistence / progression enhancements (keeping upgrades or stats between missions)

  • Subtle “extra content” hints (new locations, interactive elements, or hidden secrets)

  • Minor bug fixes and overall stability improvements

Step back into the bloody world of Vinnie, Kiro, and Shorty as they chase criminals and battle the Italian mafia.

