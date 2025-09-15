 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19980959
Update notes via Steam Community
- Item Switching: fixed a weird bug where items would become the item attempting to be swapped.

- Loot Screen Standardization: zombies and scavs now use the same looting interface as all storage containers for a smoother, unified experience.

- Uses Display Clarity: non-stack items now clearly show 3/3, 5/5, etc., so you always know how many uses remain.

- Trader Bug Fixed: no more losing gear when dragging items straight into trader inventories. You’ll now get the correct trade behavior instead of vanishing kits.

- Ammo Stack Rules: ammo stacks now cap at 40 (unless stored in non-inventory containers). This should make stacking feel more predictable. (Still more work to do as there is still 2 more bugs to sort out but wanted to get this update out to fix the other big issues.)

