Fusion Damage: Fixed fusion damage not saving correctly
Tsunami Ability: Corrected several issues where the tsunami effect was clipping or triggering incorrectly; now it no longer passes through walls
Accessibility: General reorganization and improvements for accessibility options
Chick Powers: Transparency added to chick powers for better visual clarity
Enemies: Large explosive frogs, Corrupted Robot and Corrupted Cururu now appear in maps as intended
Achievements: Fixed Steam achievements that were not unlocking properly
Boss (PC): Multiple corrections applied to the PC boss behavior
Accessories: Fixed transparency issues with accessories
Maps: Corrected normal map connections not rendering properly
HUD: Adjustments and fixes applied to Vicodini’s HUD elements
Dinosaur Event: Fixed dinosaur passing through certain areas and adjusted its duration
Meteor Boss Arena: Fixed visual bug where the ground color under the meteor changed from blue to red during boss fights
Fusion Stars: Corrected fusion stars disappearing or forcing unintended fusions
Update Patch 1.0.13
Update notes via Steam Community
