Fusion Damage: Fixed fusion damage not saving correctly

Tsunami Ability: Corrected several issues where the tsunami effect was clipping or triggering incorrectly; now it no longer passes through walls

Accessibility: General reorganization and improvements for accessibility options

Chick Powers: Transparency added to chick powers for better visual clarity

Enemies: Large explosive frogs, Corrupted Robot and Corrupted Cururu now appear in maps as intended

Achievements: Fixed Steam achievements that were not unlocking properly

Boss (PC): Multiple corrections applied to the PC boss behavior

Accessories: Fixed transparency issues with accessories

Maps: Corrected normal map connections not rendering properly

HUD: Adjustments and fixes applied to Vicodini’s HUD elements

Dinosaur Event: Fixed dinosaur passing through certain areas and adjusted its duration

Meteor Boss Arena: Fixed visual bug where the ground color under the meteor changed from blue to red during boss fights