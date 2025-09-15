 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19980955 Edited 15 September 2025 – 12:32:49 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fusion Damage: Fixed fusion damage not saving correctly

  • Tsunami Ability: Corrected several issues where the tsunami effect was clipping or triggering incorrectly; now it no longer passes through walls

  • Accessibility: General reorganization and improvements for accessibility options

  • Chick Powers: Transparency added to chick powers for better visual clarity

  • Enemies: Large explosive frogs, Corrupted Robot and Corrupted Cururu now appear in maps as intended

  • Achievements: Fixed Steam achievements that were not unlocking properly

  • Boss (PC): Multiple corrections applied to the PC boss behavior

  • Accessories: Fixed transparency issues with accessories

  • Maps: Corrected normal map connections not rendering properly

  • HUD: Adjustments and fixes applied to Vicodini’s HUD elements

  • Dinosaur Event: Fixed dinosaur passing through certain areas and adjusted its duration

  • Meteor Boss Arena: Fixed visual bug where the ground color under the meteor changed from blue to red during boss fights

  • Fusion Stars: Corrected fusion stars disappearing or forcing unintended fusions

Changed files in this update

Depot 3449041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link