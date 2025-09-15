We’ve just pushed a fresh build of the Sift Heads Collection, bringing you an even smoother and more immersive experience:

What’s new in this update:

Refined weapon handling for tighter combat feel

Enhanced stealth mechanics for smoother sneaking

Minor bug fixes and overall stability improvements

This update is part of our ongoing commitment to keeping the Sift Heads legacy alive and optimized for modern PC gaming. Whether you’re here for the assassination missions, crime storylines, or the cinematic gameplay, it’s never been a better time to dive back in.

🔥 But that’s not all…

We’re excited to share that our brand-new game is out now:

🎉 Douchebag: Ultimate Bro Pack 🎉

Step back into the sun, where bikinis shine, muscles glisten, and bass pumps all day long. Your mission? Become the ultimate douchebag—grow massive muscles, crank up your swag, and dominate the scene.





This hilarious, over-the-top parody is packed with choices, mini-games, and outrageous character progression. Don’t miss it!

Thank you all for supporting our projects—both the legendary Sift Heads Collection and our brand-new Douchebag: Ultimate Bro Pack.



Stay sharp, stay stylish,