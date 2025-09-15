Minor fixes have been made to game performance.
・Corrected typos in the initial clubroom conversation
・Fixed event skip bug during the Corp Tsukumi
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Minor fixes have been made to game performance.
・Corrected typos in the initial clubroom conversation
・Fixed event skip bug during the Corp Tsukumi
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update