15 September 2025 Build 19980917 Edited 15 September 2025 – 09:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Minor fixes have been made to game performance.

・Corrected typos in the initial clubroom conversation

・Fixed event skip bug during the Corp Tsukumi

Changed files in this update

Windows Japanese Depot 2205101
