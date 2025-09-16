MAD releases retrofit kits

Machines Astro-Dynamiques has released retrofit kits for the Cheval 5.0 torch and Luciole 1.2 RCS, renowned propulsion systems of the Cernunnos II series heavy recovery tugs. As dedicated recovery hardware, these engines feature not only impressive thrust and remass economy, but also dedicated active safety protocols, which use built-in radar to cut the thrust if a hull is detected within the exhaust area.

The company stressed these retrofits are built for heavy recovery craft, where high thrust can be crucial. Excavation crews are urged to be cautious: the Cheval’s power, even with safeguards, may be excessive for delicate mining operations.

Mandatory medical screening for rescue ops

Scrapwright Recovery Operations has mandated ADHD screening for all directly employed pilots after repeated mishaps during recovery runs. In several cases, crews became distracted even before a derelict was secured, leading to fatal accidents and profit loss. Officials argue that medical screening, combined with better fatigue management, will cut down on preventable failures.

Veteran captains note that exhaustion, long shifts, and split-second distractions already make rescue work one of the hardest jobs in the rings. SRO insists the new measures are not punitive, but a safeguard to keep operations focused when lives are on the line.

Omaewamou-Shindeiru false advertising scandal

Market regulators have accused Omaewamou-Shindeiru of falsifying specifications on its Nanoparticle Activated Nuclear Incinerator. Officially marketed as a mining device, the NANI has long been notorious for its dual use as a weapon, and is still illegal in the inner system. Field tests confirmed its true range is far shorter than advertised, prompting charges of false advertising and fraud. Crews who bought NANI units under inflated claims may now pursue damages.

The scandal has renewed criticism of the company's practice of exploiting legal loopholes to sell equipment as “mining tools” while knowing full well their frequent combat applications.

