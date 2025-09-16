MAD releases retrofit kits
Machines Astro-Dynamiques has released retrofit kits for the Cheval 5.0 torch and Luciole 1.2 RCS, renowned propulsion systems of the Cernunnos II series heavy recovery tugs. As dedicated recovery hardware, these engines feature not only impressive thrust and remass economy, but also dedicated active safety protocols, which use built-in radar to cut the thrust if a hull is detected within the exhaust area.
The company stressed these retrofits are built for heavy recovery craft, where high thrust can be crucial. Excavation crews are urged to be cautious: the Cheval’s power, even with safeguards, may be excessive for delicate mining operations.
Mandatory medical screening for rescue ops
Scrapwright Recovery Operations has mandated ADHD screening for all directly employed pilots after repeated mishaps during recovery runs. In several cases, crews became distracted even before a derelict was secured, leading to fatal accidents and profit loss. Officials argue that medical screening, combined with better fatigue management, will cut down on preventable failures.
Veteran captains note that exhaustion, long shifts, and split-second distractions already make rescue work one of the hardest jobs in the rings. SRO insists the new measures are not punitive, but a safeguard to keep operations focused when lives are on the line.
Omaewamou-Shindeiru false advertising scandal
Market regulators have accused Omaewamou-Shindeiru of falsifying specifications on its Nanoparticle Activated Nuclear Incinerator. Officially marketed as a mining device, the NANI has long been notorious for its dual use as a weapon, and is still illegal in the inner system. Field tests confirmed its true range is far shorter than advertised, prompting charges of false advertising and fraud. Crews who bought NANI units under inflated claims may now pursue damages.
The scandal has renewed criticism of the company's practice of exploiting legal loopholes to sell equipment as “mining tools” while knowing full well their frequent combat applications.
Maintenance Logs
Added extended safety protocol support for thrusters and torches, which can limit the power output of a thruster when built-in radar detects metallic objects, like ship hulls. MAD CERF torches are now equipped with new safety protocols.
Improved AI for docking manoeuvres. AI can now recognise if a ship it's attempting to dock into is stuck in a cargo bay.
Improved performance around derelicts.
Lifted some autopilot limitations on CERF ships, which were placed to improve odds of derelict recovery even when pilots got distracted. As a side effect, pirate-operated CERFs might now be more dangerous.
ATK-225 had some drone systems installed in docking bays that stuck out in unexpected ways. Now they will stick out in expected ways instead. This slightly changes areas on which they operate.
Fixed a dialogue bug that could allow you to pick if the captain of the ship you meet liked or disliked your current crewmembers.
Grinder audio feedback is now based on actual speed the grinder rotates, so you'll hear when it struggles with something.
Catching a derelicts ND-LIS Kitsune with a vacant cradle arm will not prompt your crew to attempt to board it over and over again.
Catching a ND-LIS Kitsune with a cradle and keeping it there for a while will not cause it to gain power, boot up and attempt to fly away while still attached to your ship. It will still refuel on a cradle compatible with re-fuelling, and should you release such derelict it will boot up and attempt to execute the last order given to its autopilot by the previous crew, which will most likely cause the derelict to get lost.
Changed the way "reduce flicker" accessibility option works on a full processed cargo manifest. The mineral blinking will now be pronounced, but slow, so it should be clearly visible without triggering any photosensitivity issues.
Miners you encounter at the edge of the rings will be curious about your operation again and will approach you to discuss it. Their whole purpose is to introduce new players to comms and to guide them further into the rings.
Limited the traffic on the edge of the rings by 50%. While the miners will be approaching you now when you just sit on the edge of the rings, there will be fewer of them.
Miners you encounter on the edge will not cause the storyteller to suspend other events if you decide to fly along them.
Updated translations.
Changed files in this update