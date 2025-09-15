Hello everyone! The last few months have flown by once more! Again, I've been working on something on the back-end that I'm very excited to share with everyone, though I'm still not to the point where I'm able to share it. Look for news in the next month or two! Of course, I've also been hard at work adding some fun new content for Cinnabunny! Check out all the changes below:



Community Events



Throughout the year, Sugar Creek Burrows will now be celebrating various fun and silly community events. Every season has some unique additions with certain events having mini games or possible rewards.

Aurora View Party

Late at night sometime in the Cold season, the rabbits of Sugar Creek Burrows will gather on the beach to view the beautiful lights in the sky.

Biannual Duck Derby

What's a duck derby you ask? It's a rubber ducky race down the river! Twice a year (once in the Windy season and once in the Rainy season), players will be able to select from a list of rubber duckies before the race begins. If your ducky places in the top three, you'll win a small windfall of carrots!

Lantern Festival

Create your own floating lantern and send it out to sea amidst a flickering ocean of light. This event takes place in the Warm season.

Forest Fire Awareness Day

Smokelee the Squirrel takes forest fires very seriously (it is his home, after all!). Join Smokelee in the warm season to practice fighting some (fake) fires around the forest. If you quell enough fires, perhaps you'll win a nice hat!

Sparkle Night

In the forest one night a year during the Warm season, a whole host of fireflies take to the skies! Explore the woods to enjoy the serenity of their persistent twinkles.

Kite Festival

What better way to spend the Windy season than with an array of colorful kites! Join the villagers on the beach and appreciate the kites blowing in the wind, or grab a line yourself and fly it around town!

Rain Festival

In the Rainy season, the villagers of Sugar Creek Burrows give thanks for the copious amounts of water they receive by having a relaxed and tranquil festival honoring the rain. Listen to some rain drums or tap them yourself for a fun little melody.

The Great Bunnish Bakeoff

In the Windy season, join some other baking-oriented villagers to create the tastiest and best looking cake in a new cake-decorating mini-game. If you crack the top three cakes, perhaps you'll win some carrots!

Other Additions

New furniture item: Calendar

In addition to having a calendar in the Post Office and Tavern, players can also talk to Daisy to get a calendar for their home. Any calendar can be interacted with to display information about community events and bun birthdays.

Bun birthdays

Every rabbit in Sugar Creek Burrows now has a birthday! On their birthday, rabbits will wear a party hat and will be more likely to appreciate baked goods as gifts. Keep in mind their taste preferences will still remain! (So if a rabbit doesn't like tart flavors, they will still not enjoy them on their birthday).

New baking furniture: Automatic Butter Churn

Available as a hide and squeak reward after constructing the windmill (required to power the churn).

New birthday-based dialogue

Added over a hundred lines of new dialogue related to NPCs receiving baked good gifts on a rabbit's birthday.

New community event-based dialogue

Added hundreds of new lines of dialogue specific to community events.

Added two new hats

Smokelee the Squirrel Hat and the Duck Hat can now be unlocked at their respective community events.

QoL improvement: sort inventory

Added a button in the inventory to sort items. In particular, this will make navigating the storage far easier as the player receives more furniture items, baking furniture, wallpapers, and flooring.

Changed sniff particles to have directional velocity for an easier sense of bun location

Reduced the cost of the cave opening community project (originally 200 carrots, now 150)

Massive improvements to memory allocation

Quicker start-up time on game load

Added splash screen when loading the game

Edited the town river to be slightly more conducive for the Duck Derby

Changed maximum and minimum pitch angles for the birdoculars for easier use in specific situations

Changed landscaping near the waterfall bridge in town for easier player movement

Some particle and grass optimizations on lower-end hardware

Made the night sky prettier

Made bunnies cuter