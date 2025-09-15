- Greatly simplified the ceiling lights optimisation. It now only uses current-deck checks rather than constantly looping player-distance checks.
- Fixed the autopilot approach distance for White Dwarf stars. It will no longer plough into them.
- Added a new LED Grow Light for the VIP Quarters planters.
- Added new LED Grow Spotlights for the main stairwell area, which arbitrarily articulate and have dynamic spline-based cables.
- Added a selection of new ceiling panels around the B Deck corridor and the main stairwell area.
- Fixed some flipped panels and some lighting issues.
Development Build 0.226.0.7
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update