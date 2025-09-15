 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19980850
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Greatly simplified the ceiling lights optimisation. It now only uses current-deck checks rather than constantly looping player-distance checks.
  • Fixed the autopilot approach distance for White Dwarf stars. It will no longer plough into them.
  • Added a new LED Grow Light for the VIP Quarters planters.
  • Added new LED Grow Spotlights for the main stairwell area, which arbitrarily articulate and have dynamic spline-based cables.
  • Added a selection of new ceiling panels around the B Deck corridor and the main stairwell area.
  • Fixed some flipped panels and some lighting issues.

