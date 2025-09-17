Update 1.1.1

- Now Dumb_Bot did not collect money from Building Bank.

- Fix Bug show name in custom lobby main game.

- Fix Server roll back to 20/08/2025



//=========================================



Dear Players,



We have identified an issue in the latest version of the game that may have affected the gameplay experience.

To resolve this properly, we will need to rollback the database to its state before 20/08/2025.



Impact:



Any progress or items obtained after 20/08/2025 may be lost.



We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and truly appreciate your patience and support.



After the rollback is completed, we will release a new update to fully address the issue and provide improvements to enhance your gaming experience.



Thank you for being part of our community.



***As a token of our apology, we’ll be giving out some in-game rewards in the next update.